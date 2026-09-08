Woman, father arrested over father-in-law's suicide

19:58

A woman and her father were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged abetment to suicide of her 62-year-old father-in-law in the Baruasagar area in Jhansi, police said.



The deceased, Pramod Yadav, allegedly hanged himself at his home in Nai Basti, Baruasagar, on Monday, Circle Officer Tahrauli Rakshpal Singh said.



Following a complaint by his son Nishant, police registered a case against his wife Shivani, 30, her father Bharat Yadav, 56, and his son Anurag, alleging that they had harassed Pramod and other members of his family, the officer said.



Shivani, a resident of the same area, and Bharat Yadav, a resident of Budha Bhojla in Jhansi, were arrested, while efforts are underway to trace Anurag, the police said.



According to the complaint, Shivani allegedly started harassing her in-laws along with her family members soon after her marriage to Nishant on February 4 this year and threatened to implicate them in dowry-related cases.



She had also allegedly taken jewellery worth lakhs of rupees to her parental home, the complaint said.



Police have registered a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (abetment of suicide) and launched an investigation. -- PTI