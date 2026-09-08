What is Shah's MHA doing?: Rahul on Manipur musician murder

12:25

The alleged killers leaving the singer's home using the staircase

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday lashed out at the Modi government over the beating to death of a musician from Manipur here, asking what Home Minister Amit Shah's ministry is doing to stop this "growing lawlessness" and demanding a swift investigation into the incident.



C Vikram Singh, a 54-year-old Manipuri musician, died after a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff allegedly assaulted him when he objected to their shouting and drinking alcohol outside his Kilokari village apartment early Monday, officials said.



Police arrested seven men and apprehended one juvenile in the case.



"Chongtham Vikram Singh ji, a renowned musician from Manipur, went downstairs to ask some men to lower the noise outside his home. He was beaten to death for it," Gandhi said on X.



A father, killed outside his own home, in his own country's capital, he said.



"After many such incidents, every Northeast family in Delhi is asking the same question today - are we safe here?" the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.



"What are Shah's MHA and Delhi Police doing to stop this growing lawlessness, especially against people from the Northeast?" Gandhi said.



There must be a swift investigation, and the culprits must be brought to justice, he asserted and expressed condolences to Vikram's family, he said.



The Sunlight Colony police station received a PCR call regarding the beating of Singh, who has been residing in Kilokari village for several years.



A preliminary enquiry revealed that Singh, who belonged to the Meitei community, objected to men creating a nuisance outside his house. He sustained injuries during the attack, in which the men rained blows and punches on him, police said.



Singh's son Yaiphaba rushed him to Holy Family Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, they said.



Police initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the assault and Singh's death. -- PTI