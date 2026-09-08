We are not seeking revenge, seek justice: Manipur musician's wife

16:54

Joshna Chongtham, the wife of 54-year-old Manipuri music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh wife, says, "I am still struggling to come to terms with the loss of my husband, Vikram Chongtham Vikram. He was my husband, my child's father, a son and a brother, a musician, and a person deeply loved by my family, friends and relatives. His sudden death has left a loss that cannot be expressed in words.



"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and concern from family, friends and people across the country and for the support shown by the Delhi Police, leaders and public representatives. At these difficult times, I ask that my family be allowed to grieve in peace and privacy. We also ask the authority to ensure our fair and impartial investigation and to hold everyone responsible and accountable under the law.



"We are not seeking revenge. We are seeking justice. He had a name, a family and a life that mattered. We ask only that his memory be respected. Our grief be given dignity and justice be done. And this should not happen again, and not to others' families as well."



Police have arrested seven men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the case. The accused were identified as Bharat Kumar (19), Pramod (26), Ramzan Khan (22), Deepanshu (21), Mohan Vishwakarma (32), Vijay (36) and Mannu (26). Police said they all work at different dhabas and food stalls.