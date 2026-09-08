Vacancies At AAI Pose Safety Risk: Union

09:29

Vacancies in two senior leadership positions in the Airports Authority of India's (AAI) air traffic management division pose a direct risk to safety oversight and system resilience, the Air Traffic Controllers Guild (India) has told the civil aviation ministry, seeking an immediate relaxation of promotion rules to fill the posts.



The Guild, a union representing air traffic controllers at the AAI, has written two letters to Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on the issue.



The first letter was dated June 1, 2026, while the second, dated July 28, was a follow-up seeking urgent action.



'Leadership vacuums at the Executive Director level are no longer an administrative inconvenience; they are a direct risk to safety oversight and system resilience,' the Guild said in its July 28 letter to the minister.



-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard