Taking statements, CCTV footage: Police on Manipuri murder

16:38

South East DSP Vineet Kumar on Tuesday said that the investigating authorities in Delhi are prioritising evidence collection to deliver swift justice following the murder of 54-year-old Manipuri music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh in Kilokari Village, Ashram.



Speaking at a press conference, Kumar said that the incident began on Sunday evening following a dispute over noise and nuisance outside the victim's residence. The victim, identified as C Vikram Singh, succumbed to his injuries at 7 AM on Monday.



"Yesterday at 7.30 pm, we received a PCR call regarding a fight. We came to know that a victim named C. Vikram Singh, who is 54 years old and lives in Kilokiri, was beaten up by some locals and was taken to a hospital. His son, Aif Abad Ara, was taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, he died during the treatment at around 7 AM," he said.



Detailing the timeline of the incident, DSP Singh said that the assault took place between 11:30 PM and 12 AM on the intervening night of September 6 and 7.



"Seeing the seriousness of this incident, our police team started working on it. We came to know that some people had gathered in the victim's lane and had a fight with him on the intervening night of September 6 and 7, between 11:30 PM and 12 AM. During the fight, some people beat him up and then left. His family members took him to the hospital," he said.



According to the official, 8 individuals have been identified in this incident, including 7 adults and 1 minor accused. All the suspects have been arrested. -- ANI