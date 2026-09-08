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Stock markets fall for 2nd day, Sensex tanks 555 points

Tue, 08 September 2026
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Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday, extending losses for the second straight day, as rising crude oil prices and the US-Iran hostilities kept risk appetite subdued.

Selling in blue-chip stocks ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries also dragged the markets lower.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 555.23 points, or 0.73 per cent, to settle at 75,577.58. During the day, it tanked 579.46 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 75,553.35.

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended 144.05 points, or 0.61 per cent, lower at 23,635.10.

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