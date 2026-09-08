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Satya Niketan owners built floors despite structural load danger

Tue, 08 September 2026
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Delhi Police have registered an FIR in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven people, alleging that additional floors were constructed on the old structure despite concerns over its load-bearing capacity and that further construction work was underway.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 1 pm and police received information at around 1.34 pm. The caller informed authorities that a building being used as a PG had collapsed and that students were inside.

ASI Praful Toppo, the complainant, said police reached the spot and found the entire building collapsed, with several people gathered around the site. A local inquiry revealed that PG accommodation was operating from the ground-plus-four-storey building, where several students and other people were residing. Some were trapped following the sudden collapse.

Senior police officers, the district crime team, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) personnel, fire brigade, rescue teams and ambulances were called to the spot, the FIR said.

Four people identified as Neeraj, 19, son of Gyanchand; Aaditya Kumar, son of Raju Kunar; Krishna, son of BK Bhardwaj; and four unidentified persons were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical examination, according to the police document.

The FIR further alleged, based on local inquiry, that the building was several years old and that its owners, identified as Hari Bansal and his brother, had constructed four upper floors allegedly for rental income. It also stated that new construction was underway, which allegedly placed additional pressure on the structure.

Police alleged that the construction was carried out despite the owners being aware that the existing building's foundation could not bear the additional weight, potentially endangering lives.

The investigation is being conducted by Inspector Narender Kumar. -- ANI

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