Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Satya Niketan building collapse: MCD orders building checks across Delhi

Tue, 08 September 2026
Share:
08:38
image
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday directed its executive engineers (building) across all zones to inspect structures under their jurisdiction and submit comprehensive reports by September 10, following the deadly building collapse in south Delhi's Satya Niketan killing seven people, officials said.

Officials said the information collected during the inspections would be incorporated into an affidavit to be filed before the Delhi High Court within 10 days.

The inspections and submission of reports will be personally monitored and supervised by the additional commissioners concerned in each zone, according to the order, they added.

In a separate administrative arrangement following the collapse, IAS officer Shashvat Saurabh was given the additional charge of managing MCD's South Zone after Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar was suspended on Monday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ambulance stuck on damaged road for 2 hrs, newborn dies
LIVE! Ambulance stuck on damaged road for 2 hrs, newborn dies

ISRO, IN-SPACe Face Rocket Transfer Row
ISRO, IN-SPACe Face Rocket Transfer Row

There is no answer to the question of how IN-SPACe invited EOIs for ISRO's mature rockets and whether it was based on any government policy decision.

Moscow: Indian engineer pressured to join Russian army
Moscow: Indian engineer pressured to join Russian army

An Indian woman has alleged that Russian police detained her husband in Moscow and pressured him to join the Russian army. The Indian Embassy has sought consular access, while India continues efforts to secure the return of its nationals...

School Education Takes A Hit In Bihar Floods
School Education Takes A Hit In Bihar Floods

Floods have forced hundreds of government schools across Bihar to shut, disrupting studies for thousands of students.

Dream Combo! Messi, Ronaldo to tango in same team for first time
Dream Combo! Messi, Ronaldo to tango in same team for first time

Football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to play on the same team for the first time in Carlos Tevez's farewell match at Boca Juniors' La Bombonera in December.