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Rupee falls 18 paise to close at 94.74 against US dollar

Tue, 08 September 2026
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The rupee fell 18 paise to close at 94.74 against the American currency on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions in West Asia and rising Brent crude prices nearing $99 per barrel weighed on investor sentiment.

Forex traders said the Indian rupee declined on a surge in crude oil prices amid fresh attacks on Aramco's facilities by Yemen's Houthis.

Moreover, rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a weak trend in domestic equities further pressured the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.49 against the US dollar.

The local unit touched an intraday high of 94.49 and a low of 94.89.

The rupee finally settled at 94.74, down 18 paise from its previous close.

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