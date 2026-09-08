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Rahul on Satya Niketan collapse: Delhi has triple engine govt

Tue, 08 September 2026
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09:18
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Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has launched a sharp attack on the BJP government over the building collapse at Delhi's Satya Niketan, alleging that authorities act only after tragedies occur instead of taking preventive measures.

Citing recent incidents in Saidulajab and Hauz Rani, Gandhi accused the government of failing to ensure accountability.

In a post on X on Monday, Gandhi alleged that the BJP government follows a "shameful pattern" of failing to take preventive measures before accidents and then blaming lower-level officials after such incidents. "Every time, the BJP government follows the same shameful pattern--no prevention before accidents, just grandstanding after them, pinning blame on a few low-level officers, while the real culprits remain unaccountable," Gandhi said.

"The collapse of the building packed with students at Satya Niketan is no isolated tragedy. In the last 4 months, 6 people died in a similar disaster in Saidulajab, and a fire in Hauz Rani claimed 22 lives. Every time, lives, dreams, and aspirations get buried under rubble--and every time, any real action is nowhere to be found," he said.

Gandhi further alleged that those demanding accountability are targeted with "insulting labels" and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to "shame, defame, and silence" those who raise questions.

"And when you demand accountability, the Prime Minister himself slaps you with insulting labels like "brainwashed Naxal, grumpy uncle"--the intent being to shame, defame, and silence anyone who dares to ask questions," he said. -- ANI

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