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Rahul Gandhi's flight makes go-around before landing in Lucknow

Tue, 08 September 2026
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Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's flight from Delhi made a go-around before landing at Lucknow airport on Tuesday due to weather conditions, aviation sources said.

Gandhi was on his way to Lucknow to proceed to his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli, for a two-day visit.

The Air India-operated Airbus A320 flight had a scheduled arrival at 3.30 pm but landed at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at around 3.55 pm, the sources said.

"The flight had departed Delhi around 20-25 minutes behind schedule. On its first approach, the aircraft did not land due to light rain and low atmospheric pressure conditions and made a go-around," the source said, adding it's a 'normal practice in such weather conditions'.

"The aircraft landed safely around seven minutes after the go-around, following which passengers disembarked and proceeded to their respective destinations," the person added.

Upon landing, the Congress leader was welcomed at the airport by party workers and local leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai and Akhand Pratap Singh.

He then left for Raebareli by road.

Gandhi, who represents Raebareli in the Lok Sabha, reached the constituency towards evening.

He was scheduled to meet party workers and locals, and a few groups.

On Wednesday, he will attend a district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) meeting and review development works. -- PTI

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