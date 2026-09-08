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Police bins claims of network jammers at Satya Niketan site

Tue, 08 September 2026
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The Delhi Police on Tuesday rejected claims that mobile phone jammers had been deployed at the Satya Niketan building collapse rescue site, saying networks are fully operational and rescue agencies were communicating through mobile phones without any disruption.

In a post on X, the police described the claims about jammers as "completely false" and said personnel of the Delhi Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire department were coordinating seamlessly through mobile communication.

The police also said media personnel and citizens at the site were broadcasting live without any disruption to mobile connectivity.

The clarification came amid claims circulating on social media alleging that mobile jammers had been installed at the site, where a multi-storey building housing a boys' paying guest facility collapsed on Sunday, killing seven people. PTI

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