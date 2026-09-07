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Padma awardee gets notice over name mismatch in voter list

Tue, 08 September 2026
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President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Padma Shri Award to Harekala Hajabba at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, November 8, 2021./PIB/ANI Photo
President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Padma Shri Award to Harekala Hajabba at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, November 8, 2021./PIB/ANI Photo
Literacy activist and Padma Shri awardee from Mangaluru in Karnataka, Harekal Hajabba, has been issued an election notice over a name mismatch in the electoral rolls during the ongoing SIR.

Official sources said the discrepancy arose because Hajabba's name was listed only as Hajabba in the 2002 electoral roll, while subsequent official records, including his updated voter identity card, carry his full name, Harekal Hajabba.

The notice was delivered to his residence by anganwadi workers as part of the routine verification process being undertaken by the Election Commission of India.

Hajabba's identity as "Harekal Hajabba" is reflected in his ration card, passport and the official citation for the Padma Shri award. 

He said he has been directed to appear before the local authorities with relevant documents.

"Anganwadi workers visited my home and handed me the notice. I have been asked to present my original documents before the Gram Panchayat on September 11," Hajabba said. -- PTI

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