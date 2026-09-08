Noida student gets notice for participating in CJP protest

19:59

A student of Gautam Buddha University (GBU), who allegedly participated in a CJP-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, was served a notice by the Greater Noida Executive Magistrate seeking a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh for maintaining peace, officials said on Tuesday, adding that the order was later revoked.



The student, Akshat Tripathi, however, denied the allegations and claimed that he had participated in the protest peacefully and was not attending university classes at the time.



The notice was issued on September 4 under Section 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), following proceedings initiated under Sections 126 and 135 of the law through the Assistant Commissioner of Police's court.



The notice required Tripathi to show cause why he should not be ordered to maintain peace for six months by furnishing a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and sureties of an equal amount from two local solvent persons. A hearing was scheduled for September 5.



According to the police report submitted by Sub-Inspector Shiva Pandey of the Ecotech-1 police station and forwarded by the station house officer, Tripathi, originally from Jhunsi in Prayagraj and currently residing in the Ecotech-1 area, is a student of GBU.



The report alleged that Tripathi was encouraging other university students to participate in a protest proposed by a political party and was circulating misleading and anti-government narratives.



Police claimed his activities had created a tense atmosphere on the university campus and raised the possibility of altercations and a breach of public order.



However, on Tuesday, police at Ecotech police station said the notice had been revoked on September 4 itself after the matter came to their attention, and the concerned authorities were informed accordingly.



In a video circulated on social media, Tripathi rejected the allegations and said he had participated in the protest peacefully. He claimed he was not attending university classes at the time as the institution had remained closed for nearly three months.



Tripathi also claimed that he was injured during Delhi Police action when protesters were marching towards Parliament on July 20.



The Students' Federation of India (SFI) condemned the action, describing it as "repressive" and criticising the Uttar Pradesh government and police.



Reacting to the matter on X, CJP co-convenor Saurav Das said, "Has the DM Gautam Buddh Nagar (Medha Roopam) not read the historic September 1 order of the Supreme Court? All protesters have a permanent blanket immunity from any legal action for their participation in CJP protests. Akshay Tripathi need not execute bail bond of 5 lakh rupees."



"We have asked the Union Government to immediately act accordingly and send a copy of the judgment to the learned DM. We will not allow any student to be targeted," Das said in the post. -- PTI