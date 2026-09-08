New Ram Temple Trust CEO arrives in Ayodhya

18:18

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd), the new CEO of Ram Temple Trust, arrived in Ayodhya on Tuesday, little ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to the temple town.



"Introductory meetings are currently underway. Very soon, I will come before you and talk about my future plans," responding to media queries shortly after his arrival.



Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday, his fourth visit to the temple town since the temple donation theft row in June, which has since led to large-scale changes within the temple trust and management.



During his visit Adityanath will distribute appointment letters to newly-appointed anganwadi workers and helpers and later visit Hanumangarhi and the Ram Temple.



"He (CM) will definitely visit the temple for a darshan. We will welcome him as always," said Mishra who commanded the Indian Air Force's Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor.



On Monday, while participating in a programme hosted by Aajtak, Mishra had said he hadn't formally taken charge as CEO of Ram Temple Trust.



He had however offered a detailed account of the technological and operational foundations behind Operation Sindoor.



Mishra was named CEO of the Ram Temple Trust after a high-level meeting of the trust officials in Ayodhya on September 2.



Former trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri was elevated as the new general secretary while Delhi-based Mahesh Bhagchandka, the CEO of the M2K Group and considered close to RSS and VHP, was named the new treasurer.



Bhagchandka along with Madan Mohan Pandey of Ayodhya and Nirmala Yadav of Shikohabad are among the new trustees. -- PTI