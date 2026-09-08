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'Naraaz fufa will complain...': Modi takes a dig at...

Tue, 08 September 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a jibe at the opposition while highlighting the benefits of double-stack container freight trains, referring to critics as the "naraaz fufa" who would question the impact of the Dedicated Freight Corridor on truck drivers.

PM Modi said a double-stack container freight train recently operated from JNPT in Mumbai to Vadodara, carrying cargo equivalent to more than 250 trucks in a single trip.

Addressing the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event in Vadodara, PM Modi said, "At the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Recently, a double-stack container freight train was operated from JNPT (Mumbai) to Vadodara--meaning the train ran with one container stacked on top of another. With this single trip, the volume of cargo transported from Mumbai to Vadodara was equivalent to that of over 250 trucks."

"Now, enter the 'naraaz fufa' figure--the one who will immediately start complaining: "What about the truck drivers? Where will the trucks go? What will happen to those who bought trucks?" Well, 'fufa' has found something to grumble about now," he said.

PM Modi also recalled the status of the Dedicated Freight Corridor before 2014 and said that not even one kilometre of the project had been completed during the previous government's seven to eight years.

He said the project was accelerated after 2014, drawing on the experience and lessons he had gained in Gujarat. -- ANI

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