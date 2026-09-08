Modi-Putin bilateral meeting likely on Friday ahead of BRICS

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Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India for the BRICS Summit that gets underway on September 12 in New Delhi, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has detailed expectations for the high-level engagement, confirming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with the Russian leader which is likely on Friday, September 11.



Speaking to reporters via a virtual briefing from Moscow, Peskov said, "We're looking forward to the President and Prime Minister having another bilateral meeting during the visit. It is scheduled. It is scheduled for Friday, so first, like always, they will touch on the bilateral agenda. Trade and economic cooperation is a very wide scope.")



Ahead of the visit, Peskov stated that the visit is an opportunity for the two countries to discuss issues of bilateral relations, while also wishing India success in hosting the summit.



Elaborating further, Peskov added, "In a couple of days, President Putin will begin his India visit. You know that our two leaders, Indian and Russian leaders, are in a very close personal contact. They are very pragmatic in their relationship, and they are as sincere as to be able to discuss in a very open and constructive way the most sensitive issues of our agenda and our bilateral relations. Of course, it opens additional horizons for our cooperation."



"We have no doubt that the summit will be successful. Russia, we are doing our best to contribute to further development of BRICS cooperation in the three main pillars of our interaction. So, those are policy and security, economy and finance, and cultural and humanitarian contexts. So, we are supporting the idea of inviting new countries to join different formats within BRICS," he noted. -- ANI