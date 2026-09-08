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May you get justice: Gaurav Gogoi mourns Manipuri singer beaten to death

Tue, 08 September 2026
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Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday expressed grief over the tragic death of 54-year-old Manipuri music teacher, Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was allegedly being assaulted by a group of men in Delhi's Ashram.

In a post on X, Gogoi wrote, "Rest in peace. May you get justice. The entire northeast prays for your family."

"He (Chongtham Vikram Singh) was a humble soul with no ego, no animosity, just a peaceful soul who loved music. He was one of those rare people who would do it all, yet receive acknowledgement from almost no one, quote from a friend," Deputy Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha shared a quote on X.The 54-year-old Manipuri music teacher allegedly died after being assaulted by a group of men in Kilokari Village, in Delhi's Ashram area, following a dispute over noise and nuisance outside his residence. 

According to police, Vikram Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance by delivery boys and dhaba staff opposite his house. When he came downstairs to object, he was allegedly attacked with fists and blows.

Vikram was taken to Holy Family Hospital by his son Yaiphaba for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also expressed concern over the incident and criticised the alleged protection of the accused by political establishments. -- ANI

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