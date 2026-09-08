Maratha quota stir: Jarange agrees to IV fluids as health deteriorates on 11th day of fast

14:15

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's health worsened on Tuesday, the 11th day of his indefinite hunger strike, as his blood sugar levels dropped significantly, and he agreed to take IV fluids, officials said.



Jarange, who is staging a protest at Antarwali Sarti village in Maharashtra's Jalna district, agreed to the treatment around 2.30 am following phone calls from Maharashtra minister Uday Samant and MLA Prasad Lad, they said.



The leaders assured the activist that the state government would begin work on his demands from Tuesday, and take steps to resolve them, sources said.



Jarange, who began his latest hunger strike on August 29, has been demanding reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC category, including implementation of the Hyderabad and Satara Gazette records and issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community. -- PTI