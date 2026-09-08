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Man posing as PMO official among 2 held at Modi's event venue

Tue, 08 September 2026
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Two people were detained from the Neeta Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme was scheduled to take place, police said in Pune on Tuesday.

According to the information available, one of the detained persons, aged 24, allegedly identified himself as an official from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Mumbai Police detained the two individuals and initiated an inquiry into the matter. The investigation has now been taken up by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

"Two individuals have been detained from the venue in Mumbai where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend an event. A gun was recovered from one of the individuals. The Mumbai Police detained a man at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in BKC who was claiming to be an official from the Prime Minister's Office. The detained man is reported to be 24 years old. He was accompanied by a bodyguard who was carrying a gun. The Mumbai Crime Branch is now conducting further investigation into the matter", Mumbai police said.

Further details are awaited as the investigation is underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the seventh edition of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026 in Mumbai at around 5:45 pm today.

The Global Fintech Fest is among the world's largest and most influential annual conferences focused on financial technology.

Since 2020, GFF has emerged as a major international platform bringing together policymakers, regulators, central banks, financial institutions, fintech companies, technology firms, investors, academics and other global stakeholders.

The conference provides a platform for discussions on key issues shaping the future of the financial sector, including innovation, technology, regulation and the evolving global financial ecosystem.

The seventh edition of the Global Fintech Fest is expected to bring together leading stakeholders from across the financial and technology sectors to deliberate on emerging trends and the future of fintech.  -- ANI

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