Maha minister backs VHP's call to bar Muslims from Navratri

10:44

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has supported the Vishva Hindu Parishad's call to bar Muslims from Navratri 'garba' and 'dandiya' events in the state, alleging that "love jihad" cases tend to increase during such festivals.



Attendees at such festivities should undergo identity checks and recite the Hanuman Chalisa before entry, the BJP leader said in an interview with PTI Videos on Monday.



'Love jihad' is a term used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure women (mostly from the Hindu community) into relationships for religious conversion.



The VHP last week announced that Muslims would not be allowed entry to 'garba' and 'dandiya' venues across the state during the upcoming Navratri festival, and issued "guidelines" for organisers to verify participants' identities by checking their Aadhaar cards and applying 'tilak' on their foreheads.



The Navratri festival will begin on October 11.



Rane alleged that cases of "love jihad" tend to increase during such festivals.



"Those who do not follow idol worship should not participate in Hindu religious events. Those coming for garba should show their identity and chant the Hanuman Chalisa before being allowed entry," the BJP leader said, extending support to the VHP's demand.



On the demand to curb DJ sound systems during the upcoming Ganesh festival, Rane said the rules should be applied uniformly to all religious processions.



"If DJs are not permitted during Ganesh festival celebrations, similar restrictions should apply to Eid processions as well," he said.



Loud music was played late into the night during recent Eid processions, the minister claimed, adding that Hindus follow court orders and noise rules. -- PTI