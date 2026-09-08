'Lynching, chilling reminder of lawlessness under BJP'

13:23

Mallikarjun Kharge said Delhi had become the crime capital

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday condemned the alleged mob lynching of 54-year-old Manipuri musician and music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh in Delhi's Ashram, calling it a "chilling reminder" of the "utter lawlessness under the Bharatiya Janata Party" and demanding strict action against those responsible.



In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "The merciless lynching of Chongtham Vikram Singh ji, a well-known musician from Manipur, by a mob is yet another chilling reminder of the utter lawlessness under the BJP. Students are unsafe. Women face atrocities every day. People from Northeast India face discrimination. Dalits, Adivasis and minorities remain highly vulnerable."



Kharge further alleged that Delhi had become a "crime capital" under Union Home Minister Amit Shah, citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.



"Under HM Amit Shah's watch, Delhi has become a crime capital, with the NCRB recording the highest levels of crime in the national capital year after year," LoP Rajya Sabha said.



Expressing condolences to the victim's family, Kharge said they deserved justice and called for the strictest action against those responsible. "My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. They deserve justice, and those responsible must face the strictest action," he said.



Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government over the situation in Manipur, Kharge also alleged that the "incompetence" of the PM Modi government had left people from the state suffering both within Manipur and outside it. -- ANI