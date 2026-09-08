Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'Lynching, chilling reminder of lawlessness under BJP'

Tue, 08 September 2026
Share:
13:23
Mallikarjun Kharge said Delhi had become the crime capital
Mallikarjun Kharge said Delhi had become the crime capital
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday condemned the alleged mob lynching of 54-year-old Manipuri musician and music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh in Delhi's Ashram, calling it a "chilling reminder" of the "utter lawlessness under the Bharatiya Janata Party" and demanding strict action against those responsible.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "The merciless lynching of Chongtham Vikram Singh ji, a well-known musician from Manipur, by a mob is yet another chilling reminder of the utter lawlessness under the BJP. Students are unsafe. Women face atrocities every day. People from Northeast India face discrimination. Dalits, Adivasis and minorities remain highly vulnerable."

Kharge further alleged that Delhi had become a "crime capital" under Union Home Minister Amit Shah, citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

"Under HM Amit Shah's watch, Delhi has become a crime capital, with the NCRB recording the highest levels of crime in the national capital year after year," LoP Rajya Sabha said.

Expressing condolences to the victim's family, Kharge said they deserved justice and called for the strictest action against those responsible. "My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. They deserve justice, and those responsible must face the strictest action," he said.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government over the situation in Manipur, Kharge also alleged that the "incompetence" of the PM Modi government had left people from the state suffering both within Manipur and outside it. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Lynching, chilling reminder of lawlessness under BJP'
LIVE! 'Lynching, chilling reminder of lawlessness under BJP'

Hindu Outfit's Visit Provokes Eiffel Staff Strike
Hindu Outfit's Visit Provokes Eiffel Staff Strike

Eiffel Tower employees launched a strike, leading to the iconic landmark's closure, after allegations surfaced that female staff were asked to vacate their posts during a visit by the Hindu religious organisation BAPS.

No HC relief for Rahul in Modi defamation case summons
No HC relief for Rahul in Modi defamation case summons

The Bombay High Court dismissed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's petition seeking to quash summons issued in 2019 in a defamation complaint. The complaint stems from his 'commander-in-thief' remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Ruckus in TN assembly over CM's remark; DMK MLAs evicted
Ruckus in TN assembly over CM's remark; DMK MLAs evicted

A major political confrontation unfolded in the Tamil Nadu assembly as DMK MLAs were evicted after demanding the expunction of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's statement.

'Cannot Accept Ranbir Kapoor As Ram'
'Cannot Accept Ranbir Kapoor As Ram'

'After Ramayan, will Ranbir Kapoor be accepted again in a film like Animal?'