Ladakh LG Saxena gets additional charge of J-K

21:32

Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena was on Tuesday given additional charge of Jammu and Kashmir during the 'absence, on leave' of incumbent Manoj Sinha.



Sinha, who took charge as the LG of Jammu and Kashmir on August 7, 2020, is currently in the US on an official visit, official sources said.



"The President of India is pleased to appoint Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lt. Governor of Ladakh to discharge the functions of the Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, during the absence, on leave, of Shri Manoj Sinha, Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir," a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. -- PTI