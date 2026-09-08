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Govt to issue commemorative coin to mark birth centenary of Uttam Kumar

Tue, 08 September 2026
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The Central Government will issue a Rs 100 coin to commemorate the birth centenary of legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar.

Born on September 3, 1926, Uttam Kumar, whose original name was Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay, was one of the most iconic actors in Indian cinema and is widely regarded as 'Mahanayak' (great hero) of the Bengali film industry.

In a notification, the Department of Economic Affairs under the Finance Ministry said the commemorative coin will be issued to mark the "centenary celebration of Mahanayak Uttam Kumar".

The Rs 100 commemorative coin, made of 99.9 pure silver, will have a 44-millimetre diameter, as per the gazette notification dated September 3.

The Bengali superstar, who appeared in more than 200 films throughout his illustrious career, passed away on July 24, 1980, at the age of 53. -- PTI 

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