Govt Nod For Rs 1.1 Trn Defence Acquisitions

09:22

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In a fillip to domestic arms makers, the government on Monday gave its initial nod for the proposed purchase of about Rs 1.1 trillion worth of materiel, ranging from radars to helicopters, for the three services, with 98 per cent of procurements to be made from Indian industry.



The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) -- in-principle administrative approval -- to various acquisition proposals of the three services, the ministry of defence said in a release.



An AoN signifies the official recognition of the armed forces' need for specific equipment or capabilities and marks the initial step in the procurement process.



The approved proposals for the army include reconnaissance vehicles that can operate amid chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, high-mobility vehicles, and an unspecified number of indigenous Advanced Light Helicopters.



The AoNs for the navy cover the procurement of Arudhra radars, which will replace existing air-route surveillance radars at various naval air stations, and the design, development and subsequent procurement of marine gas turbines, a warship propulsion system aimed at reducing dependency on foreign vendors.



The approved equipment for the air force is meant 'to enhance the war-fighting capability of fighters, transports and helicopters', the MoD said. Approval was also accorded for procuring ground-based multi-purpose jammers, which will provide effective jamming against radars of adversaries.

-- Bhaswar Kumar, Business Standard