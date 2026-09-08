Ganesh idol topples in Mumbai's Kurla; 2 injured

23:17

Image only for representation

A Ganesh idol toppled in Mumbai's Kurla area while it was being transported on Tuesday night, leaving two people with minor injuries, police said, marking the second such incident in less than three weeks.



The idol, said to be more than 10-foot tall, was being transported from Vidyavihar to Dharavi when it toppled near Sheetal Talao (lake) on LBS Road in Kurla (West) at around 9.45 pm, they said.



The idol belonged to a mandal (community group) in Dharavi, a civic official said and the incident comes just a week before Ganesh Chaturthi, when devotees install idols of the elephant-headed deity into homes and decorated public stages (pandals).



The two injured people were identified as Santosh Jaiswal, 28, and Rohit Jaiswal, 25. Santosh was taken to Kurla Bhabha Hospital, while Rohit was shifted to Habib Hospital for treatment. Both received treatment for minor injuries and were subsequently discharged, the official said.



According to the official, following the incident, representatives of the Ganesh mandal immersed the idol at nearby Sheetal Talao.



The incident comes nearly three weeks after a much more serious accident in south Mumbai's Bhuleshwar area, where a massive 22-foot Ganesh idol of 'Bhuleshwaracha Raja' fell during its arrival procession on August 22 night.



Two people, Sanket Nevshe (33) and Brijesh Hemant Joshi (30), were killed and five others injured in the incident. -- PTI