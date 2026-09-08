Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Did construction work in basement lead to Delhi bldg collapse?

Tue, 08 September 2026
Share:
10:07
The owner of the building was arrested in Rajasthan
The owner of the building was arrested in Rajasthan
The Delhi Police said workers were carrying out basement construction work before the Satya Niketan building collapsed, killing seven people, based on the statement of an injured labourer.

Speaking to ANI, Additional DCP Abhimanyu Poswal on Monday stated that the accused Hariram Gupta admitted to overseeing renovations in the basement.

Poswal added that although Hariram Gupta managed the PG, his wife Urmila was the owner of the building, resulting in her arrest along with their son, Mahesh, who ran the PG operations.

"Three people, including Hariram Gupta, have been arrested. We constituted 10 teams and arrested Hariram Gupta from Bhiwadi. As per the initial information we got, Hariram Gupta was the owner of the building and managed the PG. Later, we found that his wife, Urmila, is the building owner, and she has been arrested. Their son, Mahesh, who operated the PG, has also been arrested. During the enquiry, Hariram Gupta stated that he was getting a few renovations done in the basement of the building. The injured labourer also confirmed construction activities were being carried out in the basement of the building," said Poswal. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha minister backs VHP's call to bar Muslims from Navratri
LIVE! Maha minister backs VHP's call to bar Muslims from Navratri

'Growth Is For 3%-4%. 96% Are Suffering'
'Growth Is For 3%-4%. 96% Are Suffering'

'They are claiming that they are very good in governance. All governments do propaganda. This is the propaganda of the government that they are doing very well, in spite of all the troubles.'

Padma Shri awardee gets SIT notice over name mismatch
Padma Shri awardee gets SIT notice over name mismatch

Padma Shri awardee Harekal Hajabba has received an election notice due to a name mismatch in the electoral rolls. While his official documents identify him as "Harekal Hajabba," the 2002 electoral roll listed him simply as "Hajabba." He...

Ramdev's associate Balkrishna acquitted in 15-year-old case
Ramdev's associate Balkrishna acquitted in 15-year-old case

A CBI court in Dehradun has acquitted Acharya Balkrishna, general secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, in a 15-year-old passport forgery case. Co-accused Naresh Chandra Dwivedi was also acquitted. The case, initiated in 2011 by the CBI,...

$100 Oil Hits India's Import Bill
$100 Oil Hits India's Import Bill

India's current account deficit could widen to 1.7 per cent of GDP, or about $71 billion, if crude oil prices stay above $90 a barrel for a significant part of the second half of FY27.