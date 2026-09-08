Did construction work in basement lead to Delhi bldg collapse?

10:07

The owner of the building was arrested in Rajasthan

The Delhi Police said workers were carrying out basement construction work before the Satya Niketan building collapsed, killing seven people, based on the statement of an injured labourer.



Speaking to ANI, Additional DCP Abhimanyu Poswal on Monday stated that the accused Hariram Gupta admitted to overseeing renovations in the basement.



Poswal added that although Hariram Gupta managed the PG, his wife Urmila was the owner of the building, resulting in her arrest along with their son, Mahesh, who ran the PG operations.



"Three people, including Hariram Gupta, have been arrested. We constituted 10 teams and arrested Hariram Gupta from Bhiwadi. As per the initial information we got, Hariram Gupta was the owner of the building and managed the PG. Later, we found that his wife, Urmila, is the building owner, and she has been arrested. Their son, Mahesh, who operated the PG, has also been arrested. During the enquiry, Hariram Gupta stated that he was getting a few renovations done in the basement of the building. The injured labourer also confirmed construction activities were being carried out in the basement of the building," said Poswal. -- ANI