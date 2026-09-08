Death toll rises to 15 in MP hooch tragedy, 40 remain critical

18:38

The death toll in the spurious liquor tragedy in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district rose to 15 on Tuesday after two more victims succumbed during treatment, police said on Tuesday.



One of the deceased men is an accused in the bootlegging network, while nearly 40 people remain hospitalised, three of them in critical condition, an official said.



Talking to PTI Videos, Sagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Sujania said that a total of 15 people have died so far in the spurious liquor case, including one of the accused.



He said that the police have so far arrested 14 of the 30 accused in the case and a search is on for the others.



Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended on Gugra Khurd village in the district, where five people have died so far after consuming poisonous liquor.



The deceased include three men from the same family - two brothers and a cousin.



Villagers claim that 30 people from the village are still hospitalised.



Jasrath Lodhi, a villager, told PTI Videos that Ujiyar Singh and Bhagwan Singh Lodhi worked in a factory in Indore and had come home for Raksha Bandhan.



The duo had returned home after a long time, went to party with friends and got drunk.



Suman Singh Lodhi, the wife of the deceased Bhagwan Singh Lodhi, is expecting another child.



"My dreams are over now. There is nothing left in life. We only demand from the government administration that they help us and ban the sale of liquor so that such a tragedy does not befall anyone else," a distraught Suman said.



Officials said that a massive campaign has been launched against illegal liquor traders.



Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sagar Range, Shashindra Singh Chauhan said that three separate FIRs have been registered based on complaints from the families of victims.



Three excise officers and two policemen have been suspended in connection with the incident.



The administration has appealed to people to immediately seek medical attention at a health centre if they experience symptoms such as vomiting, headache, or fever after consuming alcohol.



Meanwhile, in a letter to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar has demanded a high-level investigation into the entire matter and strict action against the culprits.



He has also sought a probe into the alleged involvement of senior police and excise department officials, and said that a special campaign should be launched against illicit liquor in the affected areas and the state. -- PTI