Class 7 student dies of suspected heart attack at school in UP's Meerut

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The student's health suddenly deteriorated at the school, following which the school administration and his family took him to doctors, who declared him dead, the officer said.



According to the police, Kunal had gone to the toilet in the afternoon after the school was over, where he suddenly suffered cardiac arrest and died.



Necessary legal proceedings are being carried out in the matter, Lavania said. -- PTI

A 12-year-old Class 7 student died of suspected cardiac arrest after suddenly falling ill at his school in the Mawana area of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Monday, the police said.Mawana circle officer Pankaj Lavania said Kunal Sharma, a resident of the Kabli Gate area, was a Class 7 student at Delhi Public School, Mawana.