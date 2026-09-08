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CISF jawan shoots himself at Jammu airport

Tue, 08 September 2026
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A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan allegedly shot himself in the head with his service rifle at Jammu Airport on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred outside the airport's exit gate, where the jawan identified as Sunil Jasrotia was posted on security duty, the officials said.

Quoting initial reports, the officials said Jasrotia, a resident of Kathua district, used his service weapon to shoot himself, causing panic among the people present.

On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues immediately rushed to the scene and found him in a pool of blood, the officials said, adding that he was rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital and his condition is reported to be critical.

They said the circumstances leading to the incident are not immediately known.  -- PTI

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