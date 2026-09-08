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Chargesheet in Manipuri musician's murder in 9 days: Rijiju

Tue, 08 September 2026
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Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said Delhi Police has assured him that a chargesheet will be filed within eight to nine days in the killing of Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh in south Delhi.

He called for "strictest punishment possible" for those involved.

Rijiju said he spoke to senior Delhi Police officers, including those handling issues concerning people from the Northeast, and was personally monitoring the investigation.

"Police have assured me that the chargesheet will be filed within eight-nine days," he told reporters, adding that investigators would "not leave any stone unturned" in building a strong case against the accused.

Singh, a 54-year-old musician from Manipur who had been living in Kilokari village for several years, died after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff in the early hours of Monday when he objected to them shouting and drinking outside his apartment.

Police have arrested seven men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the case.

Rijiju said the eight accused hailed from different states, including Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

Calling Singh's death "very unfortunate," the minister said the police acted swiftly after the incident and tracked down the accused after they fled.

"The strictest possible, severe punishment must be given," he said.

Rijiju said police officials were in touch with Singh's family and arrangements had been made to fly his body to Imphal on Wednesday. 
-- PTI

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