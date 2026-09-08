Bihar flood: Over 34 lakh affected as Ganga crosses danger mark

13:05

The Kangan ghat in Patna

The Bihar flood situation worsened as over 34 lakh people across 13 districts have been affected, with the authorities sounding an alert in downstream areas after the water level of the Ganga crossed the "flood mark" at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur district on Tuesday, officials said.



A small boat capsized in a flood-hit area of Kharik Raghopur in Bhagalpur district this morning. State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) personnel rescued all 10 people aboard the boat, officials said.



Floods have affected around 34.31 lakh people across 480 gram panchayats in 13 districts of Bihar, including Patna, Bhagalpur, Vaishali, Saran, Begusarai, Khagaria and Munger.



Around 29.13 lakh people have been impacted by floods as overflowing rivers inundated large swathes in 13 districts on Monday.



According to the Bihar Meteorological Service Centre, the state has recorded 79.6 mm of rainfall in September so far, which is 31 per cent above normal. -- PTI