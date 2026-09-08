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Anna Hazare likely to be discharged from hospital in 2 days: Aide

Tue, 08 September 2026
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Social activist Anna Hazare's health has improved significantly and he is expected to be discharged from the hospital in two days, his close aide said on Tuesday.

"Anna appeared very fresh today and met many visitors. His health has improved significantly. His food intake has also improved. He should be discharged in the next two days," he said.

Hazare has also been advised to drink a lot of water, the aide added.

The 89-year-old anti-corruption activist was admitted to Bombay Hospital in south Mumbai on Monday night after his blood reports indicated a renal infection.  -- PTI

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