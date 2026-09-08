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Ambulance stuck on damaged road for 2 hours, newborn dies

Tue, 08 September 2026
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A newborn girl died after an ambulance got stuck for nearly two hours on a damaged road in a village in the Bah area Uttar Pradesh's Agra, according to a complaint filed by the family. Officials on Monday said the matter is under investigation.

The incident purportedly occurred on September 2 in Gadhwar village when Pradeep Singh's wife went into labour and the family called a government ambulance.

The ambulance got stuck on a damaged road on the way to the hospital, forcing villagers to tie it to a tractor to pull it out, the complaint said.

At length, the woman reached the hospital, but by then the newborn had stopped breathing, it read.

A distraught Pradeep Kumar wrote to authorities seeking action against the people responsible for the upkeep of the road.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vinod Kumar said the complaint was received during Tehsil Diwas on September 5 and had been forwarded to the Public Works Department, from which a report has been sought.

"Further action will be taken after the report is received," Kumar said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, sharing a news clip of the incident on X, said corruption is responsible for the death.

"What could be more unfortunate than this - due to the BJP's corruption, even those who have not yet been born are being killed," he said. PTI

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