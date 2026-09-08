6 UP students pay Rs 2.5 lakh for vandalising Meghalaya homestay

14:11

The Meghalaya High Court has quashed an FIR against six students from Uttar Pradesh, accused of vandalising a homestay here, after they paid Rs 2.06 lakh as compensation, with two of them also directed to pay Rs 25,000 each and perform six days of community service, officials said on Tuesday.



The order was passed by Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere on Monday after the parties reached a mutual settlement, with the homestay manager and proprietor giving their no-objection to quashing of the FIR, they said.



The FIR was registered at Laitumkhrah Police Station on July 11, following a complaint alleging damage to the homestay.



The students were also accused of threatening the complainant after additional guests were not allowed to stay in a room beyond the permitted number.



The accused filed petitions before the court, seeking quashing of the FIR. Three of the accused are minors - one aged 15 and two aged 17 - and one just turned 18. The remaining two are in their 20s and preparing for competitive examinations, the officials said.



Following the incident, all six accused were arrested on July 13 in West Bengal and subsequently released on bail. -- PTI