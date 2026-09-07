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Woman's decomposed body found, head in fridge

Mon, 07 September 2026
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A woman's partially decomposed and decapitated body was recovered from a house in Guwahati's Beltola area while the head, wrapped in a plastic bag, was found in the refrigerator, police said on Monday.

The victim, Riya Talukdar, worked in a boutique while her husband was a cab driver.

On Sunday night, their neighbours complained to police about a foul smell from the house, following which police reached the spot and found the decapitated body lying on the floor with the severed head in the fridge, an official said.

"The murder took place 24 to 48 hours ago as the body had started decomposing. The severed head was found in a polythene bag inside the refrigerator," a police official said.

The husband, believed to be the prime suspect in the case, has reportedly surrendered to police.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the official added. PTI

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