'When will character lynching of women stop?,' asks Kangana Ranaut

21:47

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday said women's character is always used against them to destroy them and it was about time that society looked within to understand how women are treated.



The actor was asked about Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay's speech where he, in a warning apparently aimed at the opposition DMK, said personal attacks, double-meaning insults, or using derogatory language targeting women will draw immediate, uncompromising legal consequences.



"We all know that this is not restricted to India alone and is prevalent worldwide that character of working women, successful women, actors, politicians, women at the position of power and authority is targeted to bring her down," Ranaut told reporters after chairing the District Development Coordination and Monitoring meeting at Kullu.



In his speech Vijay also referenced the alleged abuse and humiliation late CM J Jayalalithaa faced in the Tamil Nadu assembly. He also hinted at the personal attacks on a top star without taking any names.



Ranaut, who play Jayalalithaa in a 2021 biopic, said women should not face such issues. -- PTI