Violent man out on bail rapes minor girl in Mathura

11:22

A man who was out on bail allegedly raped a minor Dalit girl in a field under the Jait police station area in Mathura, officials said on Monday, adding that the accused has been arrested.



The accused, identified as Jai Kishan (25), a resident of Mora village, was apprehended from the Bati Maghera crossing on September 5 by a local police team, according to an official release.



Police said the incident occurred on September 3 when the minor girl was working in an agricultural farm. Jai Kishan allegedly took her to an isolated spot nearby and raped her, threatening her with dire consequences before fleeing the scene.



Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against him under Section 65(1) (rape) and Section 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 3(2) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.



According to police, the accused has a prior criminal record and was released from prison about a year ago after serving a three-year sentence.



In 2022, Jai Kishan was involved in a violent altercation with a fellow villager during which he allegedly gouged out the victim's eyes with his fingers.



He was subsequently booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent to jail.



Following his arrest on September 5, the accused was produced before a local court, and further legal proceedings in the case are underway, police said. PTI