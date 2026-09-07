Valmiki scam: ED quizzes K'taka ex-min Nagendra again

23:58

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday recorded the statement of former Karnataka minister and Congress leader B Nagendra in a money laundering investigation linked to the alleged misappropriation of Valmiki Corporation funds, officials said.



The 54-year-old MLA's statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at the ED's office here, they said.



The federal probe agency had earlier questioned Nagendra, a Congress MLA from Bellary Rural, in this case and arrested him in July 2024. It subsequently filed a chargesheet against him.



According to officials, the fresh round of questioning is understood to be linked to alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited (KMVSTDC) and the contents of a chargesheet filed by the CBI in this case in June.



The legislator resigned from the Karnataka Cabinet in late August for the second time following the opposition pressure regarding his alleged involvement in the Rs 89-crore Valmiki Corporation "scam". -- PTI