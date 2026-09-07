Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Valmiki scam: ED quizzes K'taka ex-min Nagendra again

Mon, 07 September 2026
Share:
23:58
image
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday recorded the statement of former Karnataka minister and Congress leader B Nagendra in a money laundering investigation linked to the alleged misappropriation of Valmiki Corporation funds, officials said.

The 54-year-old MLA's statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at the ED's office here, they said.

The federal probe agency had earlier questioned Nagendra, a Congress MLA from Bellary Rural, in this case and arrested him in July 2024. It subsequently filed a chargesheet against him.

According to officials, the fresh round of questioning is understood to be linked to alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited (KMVSTDC) and the contents of a chargesheet filed by the CBI in this case in June.

The legislator resigned from the Karnataka Cabinet in late August for the second time following the opposition pressure regarding his alleged involvement in the Rs 89-crore Valmiki Corporation "scam". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Union minister Giriraj Singh receives 'death threat'
LIVE! Union minister Giriraj Singh receives 'death threat'

Moscow: Indian engineer pressured to join Russian army
Moscow: Indian engineer pressured to join Russian army

An Indian woman has alleged that Russian police detained her husband in Moscow and pressured him to join the Russian army. The Indian Embassy has sought consular access, while India continues efforts to secure the return of its nationals...

Nepal floods: Toll rises to 1,356, search on for 5K missing
Nepal floods: Toll rises to 1,356, search on for 5K missing

Nepal is grappling with the devastating aftermath of flash floods, with the death toll reaching 1,356 and nearly 5,000 people, including foreign nationals, still missing. Identification of bodies is a major challenge, with only a...

Delhi building collapse: Owner arrested from Rajasthan
Delhi building collapse: Owner arrested from Rajasthan

The owner of the building that collapsed in Satya Niketan, Delhi, killing seven people, has been apprehended from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi area. Hariram Gupta was arrested after a massive search operation, having gone into hiding immediately...

Delhi teen stabbed to death of social media remarks; two held
Delhi teen stabbed to death of social media remarks; two held

A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area following a dispute over an abusive social media comment. Police have apprehended two individuals, including a juvenile, in connection with the murder. The victim...