Union minister Giriraj Singh receives 'death threat', FIR registered

22:46

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh/Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh has received a death threat through a letter sent by post, prompting police to register an FIR in the matter, officials said on Monday.



An anonymous letter, allegedly threatening the Begusarai MP with death, was received on Thursday at the address of Singh's office in New Delhi, they said.



Nagar police station SHO Satish Kumar Himanshu had earlier confirmed the incident.



The letter with the threat message "You will be killed shortly by hardcore terrorists" also contained two mobile phone numbers, police said.



Singh, who was informed about the matter by his private secretary, had asked the Begusarai Town police station to register a case, the officials said.



Investigators are trying to establish the origin of the letter as well as the motive behind it, they added. -- PTI