The world has just changed: Trump reflects on 9/11

09:41

Marking the solemn approach of the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, President Donald Trump has reflected on the profound impact of that fateful morning in 2001, recalling the moment he realised the world had changed forever and praising New York City's resilience in rebuilding from the devastation.



Recalling the tragic events during an interview with Trey Gowdy on Fox News' Gowdy America, President Trump described watching the unfolding tragedy from his apartment in Midtown Manhattan.



"I was watching a business show on television, like around 8.30 in the morning... and then all of a sudden, they never talked about Kathy Welch or anything else, it was just immediately like, there's a fire in the World Trade Centre, building one, two, one, and it's at the top, and they said, it must be a boiler that exploded, but I know all about roasts, the boilers are in the basement, they're not at the top, right," Trump said.



"So it wasn't a boiler. But nobody saw the plane hit, very few people saw it hit. And I have an apartment where I'm viewing the World Trade Centre from Midtown; that was downtown, but it's not very far, one of the buildings, 115 stories tall," he added.



Describing the horrifying realisation as the second aircraft approached, Trump noted: "And I'm viewing this thing happen, I said, that's crazy, it couldn't be a plane. Maybe it was a missile, maybe it was something, but it's not anything that we built, like the boilers and the air conditioners; it's none of that stuff. I said, wow, that's, and it was really, and then I'm watching, and I saw the second plane hit, and you saw that come, and you're watching it, and it's, because I watched the air patterns for years, and you know where the planes are; they go right up to the Hudson River. This thing was coming right into the second building. And I said, wow, so I watched that happen, and I said, wow, we are now in a different time. So I saw it, and I said, the world has just changed." -- ANI