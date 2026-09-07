'Tawde is pagal': Akhilesh slams BJP leader over 'paraya dhan apna' remark

09:01

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday called Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde "pagal" (crazy) over his expanding the opposition party's coinage "PDA" to "paraya dhan apna".



Yadav said the ruling BJP knows better how to grab someone else's "dhan" (money) and make it its own.



The former chief minister's response came a day after Tawde, who was named UP in-charge in August, said that the BJP would challenge the SP's PDA formula, which stands for pichhda (backward classes), Dalit, and alpasankhyak (minorities).



"The in-charge has come, which is a good thing. 'P' stands for in-charge (prabhari), and P also stands for 'pagal'," Yadav told reporters in Bidhuna.



"They not only know how to make someone else's wealth their own, but they also know how to make party money their own. Who knows better than the BJP how to make someone else's wealth their own?" he said.



Yadav expressed confidence that the SP and its allies would form the next government in UP in 2027, claiming that BJP leaders have started "packing up".



He said stalwarts like Ram Manohar Lohia, Jayaprakash Narayan and Mulayam Singh Yadav worked to strengthen socialist ideology, while the BJP government is bent on destroying it by "selling" the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC).



On Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said, "There can be no one who speaks the truth more than a saint, but our saint is a little different; he speaks nothing but lies."