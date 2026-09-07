Swatantra Bharadwaj sent to 14 days in jail

Delhi court sends Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj to 14 days in judicial custody in assault case. The court was hearing an urgent plea Bhardwaj against his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on the father of a student activist during a protest at Jantar Mantar.
The habeas corpus petition was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia which allowed it to be listed during the day.
On Sunday, Bhardwaj was produced before a duty magistrate through video conferencing and sent to one-day judicial custody in the case.
Bhardwaj was detained in Bulandshahr on September 4, hours after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) staged a protest outside the Parliament Street police station here demanding his arrest over the alleged assault.
Delhi Police has added provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation to the FIR against Bhardwaj over the alleged assault on Sanjay Kumar, the father of a teenage student activist, during the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar in June. A POCSO case has also been registered against him.