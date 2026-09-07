Swatantra Bharadwaj sent to 14 days in jail

16:01

ourt was hearing an urgent plea Bhardwaj against his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on the father of a student activist during a protest at Jantar Mantar.





The habeas corpus petition was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia which allowed it to be listed during the day.



On Sunday, Bhardwaj was produced before a duty magistrate through video conferencing and sent to one-day judicial custody in the case.



Bhardwaj was detained in Bulandshahr on September 4, hours after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) staged a protest outside the Parliament Street police station here demanding his arrest over the alleged assault.



Delhi Police has added provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation to the FIR against Bhardwaj over the alleged assault on Sanjay Kumar, the father of a teenage student activist, during the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar in June. A POCSO case has also been registered against him.

Delhi court sends Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj to 14 days in judicial custody in assault case. The c