Structural audits compulsory for all public buildings in Delhi

10:09

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the government, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), is formulating a policy mandating periodic structural audits and safety certifications for all buildings used for public activity -- including PGs, nursing homes, schools and other facilities -- failing which no such activity will be permitted.



She was speaking after visiting the site of the Satya Niketan building collapse, which has claimed six lives.



Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta said, "The government, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, is formulating a policy mandating that any building intended for public use--whether a PG, nursing home, school, or any other facility--must undergo periodic structural audits and safety certifications; otherwise, no public activity will be permitted there."



"We will not allow anyone to reside in unsafe PGs. We have arranged accommodation in college hostels for those evacuated from the building, and the government is ensuring their needs are met. We are in contact with the parents of the students affected by this tragedy and are providing them with full support to alleviate their distress. Regarding government officials whose oversight, negligence, or other lapses contributed to this situation, strict action will be taken against them this very day; no one will be spared," he added.



Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa's statement about the cause of the collapse backs the CM's statement. "The information received so far indicates that while this building was 40-50 years old, attempts were made to carry out work in its basement, which triggered this accident. The Chief Minister stated yesterday itself that strict action would be taken regarding the issues raised," he told reporters. -- ANI