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Sensex drops 382 pts amid rising crude prices, US interest-rate hike fears

Mon, 07 September 2026
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Benchmark stock index Sensex dropped by 382 points on Monday due to selling in metal, IT and oil and gas shares amid rising crude prices, escalation in US-Iran hostilities and fears of a US rate hike.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 382.62 points, or 0.50 percent, to settle at 76,132.81, with 23 of its constituents ending lower and seven with gains. 

During the day, it declined 544.91 points, or 0.71 percent, to a low of 75,970.52.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 118.55 points, or 0.50 percent, to end at 23,779.15, dragged by losses in Infosys, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Infosys fell the most by 3.81 percent. 

Tech Mahindra fell by 1.96 percent, Tata Steel by 1.85 percent, Bajaj Finserv by 1.57 percent, UltraTech Cement by 1.41 percent and Tata Consultancy Services by 1.28 percent. -- PTI

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