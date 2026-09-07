Savi Sharma returns with new novel, 'The Things We Carry Home'

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Author Savi Sharma/Image courtesy Facebook

Bestselling author Savi Sharma is set to return with her sixth novel, The Things We Carry Home, a story about grief, family, forgiveness and the enduring ways in which love survives loss.



Published by HarperCollins India and slated for release on September 15, the novel explores the difficult yet hopeful process of understanding the people we love as imperfect and complicated, while "recognising that healing does not always mean forgetting".



"It has been three years since my last book and in many ways, this one feels like a quiet return for me too. Some stories come quickly. Some take their own time because they ask you to grow before you can write them. 'The Things We Carry Home' is one such story.



"... I wanted to write about the emotions we don't always know how to express, the relationships we carry within us and the courage it takes to return to what we once ran from. I really hope readers find comfort in this book," Sharma, touted as one of India's highest-selling contemporary women authors, said in a statement. -- PTI