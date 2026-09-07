Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Savi Sharma returns with new novel, 'The Things We Carry Home'

Mon, 07 September 2026
Share:
18:56
Author Savi Sharma/Image courtesy Facebook
Author Savi Sharma/Image courtesy Facebook
Bestselling author Savi Sharma is set to return with her sixth novel, The Things We Carry Home, a story about grief, family, forgiveness and the enduring ways in which love survives loss.

Published by HarperCollins India and slated for release on September 15, the novel explores the difficult yet hopeful process of understanding the people we love as imperfect and complicated, while "recognising that healing does not always mean forgetting".

"It has been three years since my last book and in many ways, this one feels like a quiet return for me too. Some stories come quickly. Some take their own time because they ask you to grow before you can write them. 'The Things We Carry Home' is one such story.

"... I wanted to write about the emotions we don't always know how to express, the relationships we carry within us and the courage it takes to return to what we once ran from. I really hope readers find comfort in this book," Sharma, touted as one of India's highest-selling contemporary women authors, said in a statement. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM Modi's Vadodara event booking done on BookMyShow
LIVE! PM Modi's Vadodara event booking done on BookMyShow

India to buy CBRN recce vehicles, helicopters, mine layers
India to buy CBRN recce vehicles, helicopters, mine layers

The Defence Acquisition Council, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has approved the procurement of military hardware worth an estimated Rs 1.10 lakh crore for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. This significant move aims to...

India, China armies hold crucial talks on Arunachal LAC
India, China armies hold crucial talks on Arunachal LAC

Indian and Chinese military officials have held corps commander-level talks in Arunachal Pradesh to review the Line of Actual Control (LAC) situation, following recent Special Representative discussions aimed at de-escalating border...

Man kills wife over suspected affair, keeps head in fridge
Man kills wife over suspected affair, keeps head in fridge

A woman's partially decomposed and decapitated body was discovered in her Guwahati home, with her head found in a refrigerator. Her husband, Ramanuj Goswami, has been arrested after confessing to the murder, claiming it was a fit of rage...

Shinde suspends Sena leader over attack on doc, hospital staff
Shinde suspends Sena leader over attack on doc, hospital staff

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced the suspension of Shiv Sena Palghar city president Rahul Gharat following an alleged assault on hospital staff, including a doctor, by party functionaries. The incident...