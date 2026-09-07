Satya Niketan owner has four-five properties: Neighbours

14:19

SP Sharma, a neighbour of Hariram Bansal, the alleged owner of the building that collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan, said Bansal has been living in the area for years and owns several properties.Â



Sharma said that his daughter and son also live nearby in Sector 23.Â



Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "Bansal Ji's shop is in the market--our relationship is simply that we occasionally buy goods from his store; he has a decent personality. He has been living here for years. He owns several other houses here as well; his daughter and son also live nearby in Sector 23."



"He owns a hardware shop. I have no idea about Delhi; I don't know if he owns a house in Satya Niketan or anything like that, but he does have four or five properties here," he further said.Â



A total of 12 people have been rescued from the site of the Satya Niketan building collapse, while seven people have died, Delhi Police said today.



Delhi Police said one more person was recovered from the debris, taking the total number of people rescued to 12.



Further, Students affiliated with the NSUI and ABVP staged protests over the building collapse, demanding accountability and action to ensure the safety of students.Â



Jhanvi Kataria, a DUSU 2026 election candidate, demanded that hostels be built for students and that the government bear their PG and flat rents until land is allocated for the hostels.Â



She also pointed out that a similar incident had taken place at the same place three years ago and said precautions should have been taken to prevent a recurrence.Â



Speaking to ANI, Kataria said, "Our simple demand is that hostels should be built for the children, and until land is allocated for those hostels, we want the government to pay for their PG and flat rents. The day before yesterday, on Teachers' Day, PM Modi went to SRCC to give a speech, and forces were deployed for him at various places. I mean, I was personally present at the North Campus that day. So many forces were deployed there; if even 50% of them were present here. More than 11 children could have been pulled out by now. This rescue operation is about to complete 24 hours, but even now, all the children have not been pulled out from under the debris."



"I was personally so disheartened to see how this matter has been politicisedâ€¦ Our simple demand is that what happened today... a similar incident happened 3 years ago too, at this very place. Even after that, no precautions were taken. We want that what happened today, and what happened before, should not happen to any of our younger brothers and sisters again," she further said.Â



Congress leader Srinivas BV accused the government of delaying its response to the building collapse, alleging that it took three hours for government teams to reach the spot.