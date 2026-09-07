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Rob Reiner honoured with posthumous Emmy Award for 'The Bear'

Mon, 07 September 2026
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Late filmmaker-actor Rob Reiner has won an Emmy Award, for which he was nominated posthumously. 

Nine months after his death, Rob Reiner won the Outstanding Guest Actor Award in a Comedy Series for 'The Bear' at the Creative Emmy Awards Night 2, as per Variety. 

With this, he prevailed over Michael J Fox and Brett Goldstein for 'Shrinking', Hamish Linklater for 'Widow's Bay', Christopher McDonald for 'Hacks', and Connor Storrie for 'Saturday Night Live'. 

The award was a posthumous honour for the legendary actor-filmmaker, who was killed alongside his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, in December last year. It is also the first posthumous Emmy for an on-camera performance since Raul Julia won for 'The Burning Season' in 1995. 

The Emmy was received by presenter Wendi McLendon-Covey on Reiner's behalf following a minute-long standing ovation from the audience. -- ANI 

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