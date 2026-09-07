PM Modi's Vadodara event booking done on BookMyShow

17:51

In a first, public participation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme in Vadodara on Tuesday was opened for free registration through the BookMyShow event ticketing platform and all seats were booked within an hour.



Modi will lay foundation stones, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation development projects worth more than Rs 35,000 crore in the Gujarat city. He will also address a gathering.



In a first-of-its-kind initiative, public participation for Tuesday's prime minister's programme was opened for free registration through BookMyShow, with the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) using the private digital platform to manage registrations, officials said on Monday.



The response was overwhelming with all seats booked within an hour of registration opening, they said.



Registration was subsequently closed, with over 42,000 more applicants placed on the waiting list, reflecting the immense enthusiasm amongst the public for the programme, officials said. -- PTI