PG collapse: Illegal constructions above 4 floors to be sealed

09:37

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered that all illegal constructions with more than four floors be immediately sealed and warned that strict action will be taken against officials found responsible for allowing such structures to be built.



The decision came as a building collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi on Sunday.



"The culprits of the Satya Niketan building incident in Delhi will not be spared under any circumstances. All illegal constructions with more than four floors will be immediately sealed, and strict action will be taken against the guilty officials, leading to their immediate dismissal. These orders will be implemented with immediate effect," Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi wrote on X.



The MCD has made clear that structures meeting the specified criteria will be sealed without delay. The civic body has also placed responsibility on its officials, stating that those found guilty in connection with such constructions will face stringent action.



According to the police, the Delhi Fire Department received an alert regarding the incident at around 1:30 PM. Following the information, emergency personnel and rescue teams were mobilised to the location to assess the situation and carry out search and rescue operations.



As of now, the death toll has risen to five in the Satya Niketan building collapse incident, while Delhi Police has registered an FIR against alleged owner Hariram and others in connection with the incident. Ten people have been rescued so far, police said.



Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members staged a massive protest outside the MCD headquarters located at the civic centre over student safety on Sunday. -- ANI